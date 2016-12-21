De Blasio, New Yorkers kick off Chanukah under big menorah in NYC
New Yorkers kicked off the start of Chanukah under a massive golden menorah and the sound of rocking guitars at Grand Army Plaza near Prospect Park on Saturday night. People came from as close as Midwood and as far away as Australia to enjoy dancing and hot latkes as the festival of lights began.
