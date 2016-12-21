Cops: 4 men charged in alleged Craigslist cell phone robbery

Police charged four suspects in the armed robbery of a cell phone that was offered for sale on Craigslist and then stolen outside a deli in Dongan Hills. Police identified the four men who have been charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon as: Anthony Francois, 22, of Prospect Place in Brooklyn; Jaquan Daniels, 20, of Rawson Avenue in Albany; Andrew Jay, 19, of Clinton Avenue in the Bronx and Kashif Murphy, 33, of Hancock Street in Brooklyn.

