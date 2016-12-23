Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kic...

Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off flight for speaking Arabic

There are 2 comments on the News12.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off flight for speaking Arabic.

A YouTube star from Brooklyn, famously known for his prank videos, says he was removed from a Delta flight Wednesday after passengers complained because he was speaking Arabic.

25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 Friday
YouTube star. I wonder how much that pays?
Community Disorganizer

Trumbull, CT

#2 Friday
Another lying Hillary hate monger / race baiter:

http://nypost.com/2016/12/23/youtube-stars-bi...

