There are on the News12.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off flight for speaking Arabic. In it, News12.com reports that:

A YouTube star from Brooklyn, famously known for his prank videos, says he was removed from a Delta flight Wednesday after passengers complained because he A YouTube star from Brooklyn, famously known for his prank videos says he was removed from a Delta flight Wednesday after passengers complied because he was speaking Arabic . NEW YORK - A YouTube star from Brooklyn, famously known for his prank videos, says he was removed from a Delta flight Wednesday after passengers complained because he was speaking Arabic.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News12.com.