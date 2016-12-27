Brooklyn swears in nation's first female Hasidic judge
Rachel "Ruchie" Freier made history in Brooklyn last week when she became the first-ever Hasidic woman to become a judge in the U.S. during an installation ceremony at Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday. "When Ruchie decided to run, I don't think there was anybody anywhere who thought Ruchie was going to win," said Hon.
