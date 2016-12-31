Brooklyn Police And The People They S...

Brooklyn Police And The People They Serve Improvise 'Understanding' On Stage

Starting in October, seven police officers and seven civilians got together once a week to get to know one another and do improvisational exercises. At the end of the 10-week journey they starred in To Protect, Serve, and Understand, a free show at the Brooklyn Music School.

