Brooklyn Police And The People They Serve Improvise 'Understanding' On Stage
Starting in October, seven police officers and seven civilians got together once a week to get to know one another and do improvisational exercises. At the end of the 10-week journey they starred in To Protect, Serve, and Understand, a free show at the Brooklyn Music School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People Versus The Electoral College
|4 min
|CANADIAN OLIGARCH...
|17
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|12 min
|TRUMP CABIN FEVER
|1,216
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|43 min
|Red_Forman
|26,696
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|19 hr
|Realnigish
|328
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|Dec 25
|BadaBing
|2
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC