Brooklyn movie theater bustling on Christmas Day
According to the National Association of Theater Owners, Christmas Day is one of the busiest days of the year, second only to Thanksgiving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|8 hr
|BadaBing
|2
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|15 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Fri
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Dec 23
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Dec 23
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC