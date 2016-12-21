Brooklyn Menorahs Vandalized During Hanukkah, Prospect Heights Rabbi Says

Two menorahs set up in public playgrounds for Hanukkah have been vandalized in Brooklyn, the rabbi responsible for the religious candelabras said. Rabbi Mendy Hecht of Chabad of Prospect Heights, a Lubavitch synagogue and community center, told DNAinfo New York he went to put new candles in the two menorahs Tuesday morning to find them both gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.