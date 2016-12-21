Brooklyn Menorahs Vandalized During H...

Brooklyn Menorahs Vandalized During Hanukkah, Prospect Heights Rabbi Says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

Two menorahs set up in public playgrounds for Hanukkah have been vandalized in Brooklyn, the rabbi responsible for the religious candelabras said. Rabbi Mendy Hecht of Chabad of Prospect Heights, a Lubavitch synagogue and community center, told DNAinfo New York he went to put new candles in the two menorahs Tuesday morning to find them both gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive ... 47 min andet1987 5
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 58 min huntcoyotes 121
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ffffffff 62,607
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Susanm 312,945
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... 21 hr Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC