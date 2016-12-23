Brooklyn courts collect coats for the needy
Here are some fantastic photos and captions of Brooklyn courts giving out coats for the needy during this holiday season. This year's coat drive ran from Nov. 28 through Dec. 21. Anyone who missed out on the coat drive can still donate coats directly to New York Cares, but are otherwise advised to hold on to them until next year.
