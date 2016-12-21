Brooklyn-Born Actors With Italian Roots Bring Sicilian Pies to Bushwick

Two Brooklyn-born actors with Italian roots and a passion for pizza are bringing traditional Sicilian slices and street food to the neighborhood. The shop, which opened in late November at 709 Knickerbocker Ave., specializes in thick-crusted Sicilian slices topped with toppings like soppressata, a dry-aged salami, and other Sicilian street foods like scaccia, rolled pizza, calzones and Arancini, rice balls.

