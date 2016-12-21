Boro Park Jews Still Back Donald Trum...

Boro Park Jews Still Back Donald Trump Despite Post-Election Anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Since Donald Trump's election, Jews in New York have been the targets of more than half the city's hate crimes, from Williamsburg and Brooklyn Heights to the New School in Manhattan; and all this, amid the sharp spike in reports of anti-Semitic vandalism and hate speech nationally. Yet in the heavily Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park, Brooklyn, where residents gave Trump 69% of their votes , few seem alarmed by the onslaught of hatred that has accompanied the ascent of the man they supported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The People Versus The Electoral College 3 min Lost In The Cont... 7
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 30 min De Oppresso Liber 620
TRUMP STILL NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 31 min STILL NOT TRENDING 8
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 34 min TRUMP a JEDI 20,291
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Wed Beauty QUEEN 5
David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit... Dec 25 BadaBing 2
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) Dec 25 Brooklynbo123 34
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec 3 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC