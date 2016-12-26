Black Tap to take cult eatery to Brooklyn, Lower East Side
While 2016 has seen some top restaurants close, including Betony on West 57th Street's "Billionaires Row" and Da Silvano, it has also seen some brand explosions. Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beers, from Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori, which started off as a 15-seat burger bar at 529 Broome St. last year, became a cult phenom thanks to its Instagram-worthy milkshakes.
