Best of Brooklyn: 12-year-old girl brings hospitalized kids holiday cheer

Spending Christmas at the hospital can be tough, but a 12-year-old Canarsie girl is doing her best to bring kids who are hospitalized at Brookdale Spending Christmas at the hospital can be tough, but a 12-year-old Canarsie girl is doing her best to bring kids who are hospitalized at Brookdale hospital some holiday cheer. BROOKLYN - Spending Christmas at the hospital can be tough, but a 12-year-old Canarsie girl is doing her best to bring kids who are hospitalized at Brookdale hospital some holiday cheer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.