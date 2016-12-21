After David Wichs' Tragic Death, New York Tightens Crane Rules
A crane collapse that killed David Wichs last February was a result of human error, according to a report released this month by New York City. It's the latest development in a bitter dispute between city officials, builders and Wichs' widow over crane security and the city's liability for his death.
