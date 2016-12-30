Adams backs Sunset Park Library proposal, but has changes in mind

Borough President Eric Adams has come out in support of a controversial proposal to tear down the Sunset Park Library and build an eight-story apartment complex at the site, but he also called for significant changes in the floor plans for the project. Adams, who spoke out on the issue as part of his duties as borough president under the city's Uniformed Land Use Review Procedure , issued his recommendations on Dec. 29 in anticipation of a Jan. 3 meeting of the City Planning Commission .

