A comprehensive guide to Brooklyna s New Yeara s Eve parties
For many of us, 2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, and we cannot wait to move on to the next big thing. But you can use the final night of the year excorcise the demons of 2016, get silly with your friends, and start 2017 with a whole new attitude - or possibly just a whole new hangover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|10 min
|Brooklynbo123
|34
|Brooklyn YouTube star says he was kicked off fl...
|1 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|3
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Fri
|Stupid
|4
|Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Hookup
|Fri
|GiveYouHead
|2
|Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ...
|Dec 22
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|21
|The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for...
|Dec 22
|Trump the Messenger
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC