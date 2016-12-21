7 North Brooklyn Stories to Watch in ...

7 North Brooklyn Stories to Watch in 2017

Developers at the Rabsky Group - a partnership between Simon Dushinsky and Isaac Rabinowitz - have revived an earlier plan to redevelop large adjacent pieces of vacant property that used to be owned by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, into a 1,147-unit apartment complex in the Broadway Triangle area of Williamsburg. The plan, which is still in its planning phase, has already been met by staunch opposition from local activists.

Brooklyn, NY

