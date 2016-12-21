7 North Brooklyn Stories to Watch in 2017

Developers at the Rabsky Group - a partnership between Simon Dushinsky and Isaac Rabinowitz - have revived an earlier plan to redevelop large adjacent pieces of vacant property that used to be owned by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, into a 1,147-unit apartment complex in the Broadway Triangle area of Williamsburg. The plan, which is still in its planning phase, has already been met by staunch opposition from local activists.

