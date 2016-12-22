5 NYCHA leaders voice support for BQX streetcar
A group of five NYCHA resident association presidents announced on Monday their support for Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposed $2.5 billion Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar line. From Kings County, President of the Red Hook East Houses Residents Association Francis Brown and President of the Ingersoll Houses Residents Association in Downtown Brooklyn Anthony Sosa expressed their approval.
