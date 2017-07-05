Your town may switch you to a - green...

Your town may switch you to a - greener' energy plan - on your dime

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Boston.com

Selling for as high as $2,600 a pound, baby eels have changed fortunes for Maine's fishermen - and brought trouble Terry Knopf, a Brookline resident who had to switch over electric suppliers, holds the letter sent to her by the town explaining the changes as she poses for a portrait at her home. When the letter arrived in the mail, it came with unexpected news for Terry Ann Knopf:Brookline officials would be switching her electricity supplier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for: 8 hr jman 2
boston pops 4th of july celebration Wed kimw 1
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) Jul 4 Disappointed 50
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Jun 29 Right face 29
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
News Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 2
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,012 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC