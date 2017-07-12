Live Videos | LIVE: Magician Eric Benton Performs Parlor Magic
Brookline, MA based magician Eric Benton has been studying and performing magic for 25 years, and has developed his own twist on classic parlor magic. His degree in psychology and interest in myths and folklore provided some inspiration for his new show called "What Does it All Mean?" where he explores why the trick is done, as opposed to how.
