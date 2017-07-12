Live Videos | LIVE: Magician Eric Ben...

Live Videos | LIVE: Magician Eric Benton Performs Parlor Magic

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Go Local

Brookline, MA based magician Eric Benton has been studying and performing magic for 25 years, and has developed his own twist on classic parlor magic. His degree in psychology and interest in myths and folklore provided some inspiration for his new show called "What Does it All Mean?" where he explores why the trick is done, as opposed to how.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... 3 hr Lottery Mistress 8
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) 4 hr The final coup 33
Why Is Boston The Most Racist US City, Many Peo... (Aug '12) Mon markmarkmark 77
rich men dating Jul 9 millionairedating 1
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies Jul 7 Thad 14
Looking for: Jul 7 CraigsWife 3
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May '17 The good old days 9
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC