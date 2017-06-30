Jillian Marie Zucco, Miss Bristol Cou...

Jillian Marie Zucco, Miss Bristol County, takes Mass. crown

Miss Zucco came into the Miss Massachusetts 78th Anniversary Scholarship Pageant this weekend at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts as Miss Bristol County. She left as the newly crowned Miss Massachusetts and with a $12,000 scholarship.

