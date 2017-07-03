Brookline police say five-year-old child hospitalized after fall from window
A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling from a window of a Brookline building Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|Wed
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Disappointed
|50
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Elderly Malden customer thwarts robbery (Feb '10)
|Jun 25
|Hook and ladder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC