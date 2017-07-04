Brookline 5-year-old's deadly fall appears accidental
A little girl's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window Monday afternoon appears to be a tragic accident, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Tuesday. "The information that we have at this point, it does not seem suspicious.
