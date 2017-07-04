Brookline 5-year-old's deadly fall ap...

Brookline 5-year-old's deadly fall appears accidental

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Boston.com

A little girl's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window Monday afternoon appears to be a tragic accident, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Tuesday. "The information that we have at this point, it does not seem suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for: 4 hr jman 2
boston pops 4th of july celebration Wed kimw 1
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) Jul 4 Disappointed 50
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Jun 29 Right face 29
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
News Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 2
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC