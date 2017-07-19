19 Dem attorneys general sue DeVos ov...

19 Dem attorneys general sue DeVos over rescinded student loan protections

23 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges that the Department of Education violated federal law by abruptly rolling back its Borrower Defense to Repayment rule, which was designed to hold abusive higher education institutions accountable for cheating students and taxpayers out of billions of dollars in federal loans. The Obama-era rule, finalized in November 2016, was meant to better protect student borrowers against misleading and predatory practices by creating consistent, clear, fair and transparent processes to file claims.

