Woman sexually attacked while walking in Brookline
Brookline Police report a woman walking with a friend at Naples Road and Gibbs Street around 1:25 a.m. was sexually attacked: The victim yelled out and the suspect fled on foot turning onto Naples Road toward Commonwealth Avenue. BPD units responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.
