Woman sexually attacked while walking...

Woman sexually attacked while walking in Brookline

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Universal Hub

Brookline Police report a woman walking with a friend at Naples Road and Gibbs Street around 1:25 a.m. was sexually attacked: The victim yelled out and the suspect fled on foot turning onto Naples Road toward Commonwealth Avenue. BPD units responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Wed There is somethin... 4
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Tue slick willie expl... 9
News Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 2
News Elderly Malden customer thwarts robbery (Feb '10) Jun 25 Hook and ladder 2
News ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge Jun 22 spytheweb 6
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... Jun 22 American 3
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16) Jun 21 lol 57
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC