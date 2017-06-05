Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff 2nd Time ...

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff 2nd Time Around customers left hanging as stores close

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Boston.com

New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all Customers were left wondering if they would be paid for their items as 2nd Time Around closes stores, including the one in Coolidge Corner . The clothing with the high-end labels is still dangling from the racks of the 2nd Time Around consignment shop on Newbury Street: Herve Leger bandage dresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reggie Lewis has no tombstone 5 hr legal lady 1
Justin Dobbs (Sep '14) 17 hr xyz 4
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Mon DAII 2
Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc Mon James bridge 1
Xa Nax Pills and others Sun mainpain 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16) Jun 17 IVC 2,428
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May '17 The good old days 9
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC