shirley leung To tax or not to tax Airbnb rentals? The answer is yes, of course
Of course travelers booking a stay at a house or an apartment through an online portal should be taxed - just as they are at hotels - and there appears to be enough momentum on Beacon Hill to get something done this session after coming close last year. No excuses this time.
Comments
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pippa Norris of Harvard University Molests Stud...
|16 hr
|Boston is Trash
|2
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|Boston is Trash
|50
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Boston
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Jun 1
|Tote that bale
|2
|Looking for a perc30 connect
|Jun 1
|Jesseniaboston88
|1
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs
|Jun 1
|Jesseniaboston88
|2
|Covfefe Means
|Jun 1
|covfefe2
|2
