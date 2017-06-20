Professor Alex Rodriguez Appointed to Faculty Athletic Representative ...
June 20, 2017 - Congratulations to Professor Alex Rodriguez on his appointment as Faculty Athletics Representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newbury College.
