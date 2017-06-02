More bears are coming to Eastern Mass...

More bears are coming to Eastern Massachusetts. Here's what you need to know.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Boston.com

Wildlife experts in Massachusetts say black bears are expected to become more of an issue in the more densely populated eastern half of the state. "Bears are moving east and this problem is not going to go away," Massachusetts Division of Wildlife and Fisheries Director Jack Buckley told the Boston Herald earlier this week, outlining new protocols the state is preparing to deal with bear attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16) 20 hr IVC 2,428
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Fri spytheweb 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Jun 15 Oops 28
MA Automobile excise tax should be repealed or ... (Oct '10) Jun 14 yep 9
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dedham Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May '17 The good old days 9
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC