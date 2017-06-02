More bears are coming to Eastern Massachusetts. Here's what you need to know.
Wildlife experts in Massachusetts say black bears are expected to become more of an issue in the more densely populated eastern half of the state. "Bears are moving east and this problem is not going to go away," Massachusetts Division of Wildlife and Fisheries Director Jack Buckley told the Boston Herald earlier this week, outlining new protocols the state is preparing to deal with bear attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16)
|20 hr
|IVC
|2,428
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 15
|Oops
|28
|MA Automobile excise tax should be repealed or ... (Oct '10)
|Jun 14
|yep
|9
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dedham
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|May '17
|The good old days
|9
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Butch Cassidy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC