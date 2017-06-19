Joseph H. Murray Jr., 92
Joseph H. Murray Jr., 92, a longtime resident of Melrose, entered peacefully into rest at the Meadow View Center in North Reading on Thursday, June 15. Joseph was born in Boston on April 11, 1925, one of two children of the late Joseph H. Murray Sr. and Helen Murray. Raised and educated in Dorchester, Joe entered the United States Army with his parents permission at age 17. Stationed in Europe as an aviation engineer, Joe was working with gliders when he was injured while performing his duties during the Rhineland Campaign.
