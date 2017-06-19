Joseph H. Murray Jr., 92

Joseph H. Murray Jr., 92

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

Joseph H. Murray Jr., 92, a longtime resident of Melrose, entered peacefully into rest at the Meadow View Center in North Reading on Thursday, June 15. Joseph was born in Boston on April 11, 1925, one of two children of the late Joseph H. Murray Sr. and Helen Murray. Raised and educated in Dorchester, Joe entered the United States Army with his parents permission at age 17. Stationed in Europe as an aviation engineer, Joe was working with gliders when he was injured while performing his duties during the Rhineland Campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... 58 min American 3
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16) 18 hr lol 57
News ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge 19 hr Sara Maccan 5
vengful testimony at best 23 hr James Comey 1
Reggie Lewis has no tombstone Tue Larry Bird 2
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 19 DAII 2
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May '17 The good old days 9
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC