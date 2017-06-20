Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Dining Out...

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Dining Out | ... ... ... Where would Julia Child eat? We think here

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Boston.com

It's sort of irresistible, when a new restaurant opens in Cambridge, to play the "Is this where Julia Child would eat now?" game. She'd scooch her frame onto one of the stools at the downstairs bar; order a glass of something festive; and dispatch the burger in a series of tidy, satisfied bites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... 15 hr slick willie expl... 9
News Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe... Mon Trump Plotza 2
News Elderly Malden customer thwarts robbery (Feb '10) Jun 25 Hook and ladder 2
News ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge Jun 22 spytheweb 6
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... Jun 22 American 3
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) (Nov '16) Jun 21 lol 57
vengful testimony at best Jun 21 James Comey 1
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC