It Looks Like Junk Mail, But Ignoring It Could be Costly

Last week, tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents in a couple cities and towns found letters like this in their mailbox: With a little prior knowledge of what sales pitches from alternative electricity suppliers look like, this appears to be just another one of those letters promising savings if you chose them instead of your regular electric company. Even though it has the name of the city in the return address window, it lists an energy company name and an address in Illinois, not Massachusetts.

