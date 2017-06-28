Housing proposal gets mixed reaction ...

Housing proposal gets mixed reaction in Wellesley

Wednesday Jun 28

A proposed housing development that would add 95 new rental units across the street from the MBTA's Wellesley Square commuter rail station has some town officials concerned about the impact on the neighborhood. Developer Victor Sheen, president of Brookline-based Oakgrove Residential, wants to replace five homes on Delanson Circle with a six-story development with 95 rental units, including 19 apartments that would be affordable to households earning 50 percent of the median income in the Boston area.

