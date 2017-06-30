Andover-based Company Fined $98,350 for Asbestos Violations
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has penalized Peninsula Home Builders, Inc. $98,150 for numerous asbestos violations found at a residential renovation project at 8 Manton Terrace in Brookline. MassDEP had responded on September 16, 2016 to a complaint received from the Brookline Board of Health, which had issued a stop-work order earlier that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Valley Patriot.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|Disappointed
|50
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Elderly Malden customer thwarts robbery (Feb '10)
|Jun 25
|Hook and ladder
|2
|ICE bust puts Boston's illegal Irish on edge
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC