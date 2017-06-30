Andover-based Company Fined $98,350 for Asbestos Violations

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has penalized Peninsula Home Builders, Inc. $98,150 for numerous asbestos violations found at a residential renovation project at 8 Manton Terrace in Brookline. MassDEP had responded on September 16, 2016 to a complaint received from the Brookline Board of Health, which had issued a stop-work order earlier that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Valley Patriot.