Andover-based Company Fined $98,350 for Asbestos Violations

Friday Jun 23

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has penalized Peninsula Home Builders, Inc. $98,150 for numerous asbestos violations found at a residential renovation project at 8 Manton Terrace in Brookline. MassDEP had responded on September 16, 2016 to a complaint received from the Brookline Board of Health, which had issued a stop-work order earlier that day.

