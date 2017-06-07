10 cities have called for Trump probe...

10 cities have called for Trump probe. Will Newton be the 11th?

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Boston.com

Ten municipalities across the nation - from tiny Charlotte, Vt., to sprawling Los Angeles - have called for a congressional probe into whether President Trump should be impeached. Newton may become the 11th.

