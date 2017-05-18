Trustees talk legal representation, records management
Trustees pulled a marathon monthly meeting this week, during which they discussed the village's legal representation, public records management and tests for VOCs near John Street. The three-hour-plus meeting on Tuesday night, during which trustees handled much routine municipal business, was widely attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge
|1 hr
|Elizabeth
|1
|Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands
|3 hr
|G dog
|4
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|5 hr
|Bad to worse
|109
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|29
|Local news in Boston
|Tue
|Good luck
|2
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Megan
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Dr Phil to the re...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC