Trustees talk legal representation, r...

Trustees talk legal representation, records management

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Trustees pulled a marathon monthly meeting this week, during which they discussed the village's legal representation, public records management and tests for VOCs near John Street. The three-hour-plus meeting on Tuesday night, during which trustees handled much routine municipal business, was widely attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge 1 hr Elizabeth 1
Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands 3 hr G dog 4
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 5 hr Bad to worse 109
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Tue slick willie expl... 29
Local news in Boston Tue Good luck 2
Modeling Companies Tue Megan 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Tue Dr Phil to the re... 23
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Norfolk County was issued at May 18 at 12:16AM EDT

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC