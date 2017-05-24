Today Is Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee Day

Show your support for local children's hospitals by sipping on your favorite Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee today, as local Dunkin' Donuts franchisees uphold their $150,000 commitment to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock . The franchisees of New Hampshire are committed to serving their communities and the donation will help fund the Child Life Program, which focuses on the psycho-social, emotional, and developmental needs of children and the impact that illness, injury, and hospitalization can have on patients and families.

