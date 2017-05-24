Today Is Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee Day

Today Is Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee Day

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WMJX-FM Boston

Show your support for local children's hospitals by sipping on your favorite Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee today, as local Dunkin' Donuts franchisees uphold their $150,000 commitment to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock . The franchisees of New Hampshire are committed to serving their communities and the donation will help fund the Child Life Program, which focuses on the psycho-social, emotional, and developmental needs of children and the impact that illness, injury, and hospitalization can have on patients and families.

