The Handmaid's Tale Recap: How Many Scrabble Points Do You Get for 'WTF'?
Just when we'd fallen in love with Offred's subversive new pal, Episode 2 of The Handmaid's Tale yanks her away. While I'd love to envision Moira and Ofglen and any other Gilead escapee possibly rallying help up north, you just know they're probably enduring something painful somewhere awful.
