Lane Turner/Globe Staff In Brookline, a tribute to a president - shaped by his mom

Inside the home at 83 Beals St., Rose Kennedy wanted to show a moment frozen in time: A young family says hello to its second son, before the coming years swept the boy onto the world stage and into his place in American history. The boy who would become President John F. Kennedy was born in this modest single-family home on May 29, 1917, in the second-floor master bedroom off to the right of the stairs.

