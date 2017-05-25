Hubway sets major expansion of bicycle-sharing system across Boston, neighbors
Hubway will add more than 70 bike-rental stations over the next two years to the 127 it already operates in Boston, under a new contract with the city of Boston, Mayor Walsh's office said today. Currently unserved areas in Roslindale, Dorchester and Mattapan will get new Hubway stations under the terms of a new contract negotiated by Boston with Motivate International, the system's parent company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|16 hr
|Mazranadonna
|2
|Brent Parrish
|Tue
|Reflections12
|1
|Brent Parish
|Tue
|Reflections12
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge
|May 22
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|May 22
|VictorOrians
|1
|Pippa Norris of Harvard University Molests Stud...
|May 22
|Professors are Ra...
|1
|Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands
|May 22
|Muslims are Racists
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC