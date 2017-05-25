Hubway sets major expansion of bicycle-sharing system across Boston, neighbors

Hubway will add more than 70 bike-rental stations over the next two years to the 127 it already operates in Boston, under a new contract with the city of Boston, Mayor Walsh's office said today. Currently unserved areas in Roslindale, Dorchester and Mattapan will get new Hubway stations under the terms of a new contract negotiated by Boston with Motivate International, the system's parent company.

