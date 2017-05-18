Here's what happened when Zagato took...

Here's what happened when Zagato took on the Alfa 75

Tuesday May 16

This Zagato-built coupe based on the Alfa Romeo 75 featured a light, composite body, a racing-tuned suspension and a 3.0-liter V6 underhood. The SZ was built in small numbers in coupe and convertible form with Carrozzeria Zagato building a mere 252 examples before finances started to go sideways.

