First Sandwich PMC Kids Ride Exceeds ...

First Sandwich PMC Kids Ride Exceeds Fundraising Goals

Bicyclists start the PMC Kids Ride, the first ever in Sandwich, leaving from the Sandwich Marina on Saturday morning, May 13. 12-year-old Gabriel Holmes of Brookline helps his 5-year-old sister, Lauren Holmes with her helmet before the first ever PMC Kids Ride in Sandwich on Saturday morning, May 13. Nathan Cataldo, 4 1/2, and his mother, Emily Cataldo of Sandwich, at the Sandwich Marina for the first ever PMC Kids Ride on Saturday morning, May 13. Riders in the first ever PMC Kids Ride in Sandwich pose for a group photo with pedal partner Casey Fitzgerald at the Sandwich Marina before the ride on Saturday morning, May 13. Diana Fitzgerald of Mashpee, mother of 15-year-old PMC Kids Ride Pedal Partner Casey Fitzgerald, thanks riders at the Sandwich Marina on Saturday morning, May 13, before the PMC Kids Ride to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

