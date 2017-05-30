Find out what youa ve missed so far t...

Find out what youa ve missed so far this season on a Southern Charm Savannaha

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Island Packet

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... 18 hr Tote that bale 2
Looking for a perc30 connect 19 hr Jesseniaboston88 1
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs 19 hr Jesseniaboston88 2
Covfefe Means 19 hr covfefe2 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Wed Hands off for now 25
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Tue To each his own 32
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May 9 The good old days 9
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC