Brookline Town Meeting calls on Congress to investigate Trump
Brookline's Town Meeting voted Thursday to call on Congress to launch an investigation into whether President Trump's business dealings violate the Constitution. The measure asks the members of the US House of Representatives to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to impeach Trump for violating the Constitution's emoluments clause by failing to divest himself of his businesses, or place his money in a blind trust, while in office.
