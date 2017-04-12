What you can rent for $2,000 a month ...

What you can rent for $2,000 a month in Greater Boston

Would you prefer a 316-square-foot apartment in Marblehead or a 523-square-foot Brighton condo on the Brookline border? You can get either for just about $2,000 per month. Other options in this price range include a Bay Village unit with high ceilings, a renovated apartment in Beverly, and a two-bedroom in Quincy with water views.

