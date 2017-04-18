Sara Domville Joins America's Test Ki...

Sara Domville Joins America's Test Kitchen as CRO

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Sara Domville has been named to the newly-created role of chief revenue officer at America's Test Kitchen, effective April 24. Domville will be responsible for driving revenue growth in divisions including sponsorship, licensing, underwriting, and book sales. Domville served as president of F+W Media from 2005 to July 2016 during which time she oversaw its shift from print-centric media to its current iteration as a "content and e-commerce company."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Brookline, MA

