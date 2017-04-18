Sara Domville Joins America's Test Kitchen as CRO
Sara Domville has been named to the newly-created role of chief revenue officer at America's Test Kitchen, effective April 24. Domville will be responsible for driving revenue growth in divisions including sponsorship, licensing, underwriting, and book sales. Domville served as president of F+W Media from 2005 to July 2016 during which time she oversaw its shift from print-centric media to its current iteration as a "content and e-commerce company."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|3 hr
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|6 hr
|Jolly Roger
|24
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|14 hr
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC