Opening of new park in Boston highlights dawn of new era for Emerald Necklace
Leverett Pond comes to a point just south of Route 9, and the Emerald Necklace narrows along with it, becoming vanishingly thin as the string of parks meets the major thoroughfare that has been one of its most intractable interruptions. For years, only a small gap in the median strip beckoned walkers and bikers to traverse the traffic and continue along the Muddy River toward the Fenway.
Brookline Discussions
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|3 hr
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|6 hr
|Jolly Roger
|24
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|14 hr
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
