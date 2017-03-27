One dead in crash involving a motorcy...

One dead in crash involving a motorcycle on VFW Parkway in Brookline

Mass. Incident Paging reports the crash was shortly before 8 a.m. on VFW Parkway at South Street. NBC Boston reports one death.

