On journey to Eden, Bruce Feiler discovers the Creation of Man is really an egalitarian tale
So says Bruce Feiler, New York Times best-selling author of "Walking the Bible" and "Abraham," in his new book, "The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us." Feiler reexamines the first couple and their relationship, not as a story of Adam's fall when Eve offers him the forbidden fruit, but as an equal partnership between man and woman, husband and wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|36 min
|God Bless the U S
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|9 hr
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Recent wave of creepy clown reports has yet to ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC