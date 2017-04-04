Healey halts digital ads targeted at women's reproductive clinics
A Boston company that helped groups opposed to abortion send digital advertising to women at Planned Parenthood and similar clinics around the country has agreed not to sell such ad campaigns in Massachusetts under a settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey. The advertising technique at issue is known as "geofencing," which allows an advertiser to collect data about mobile phone users who enter a predefined area and send them ads.
