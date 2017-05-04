Brandeis faculty featured in National Center for Jewish Film's 2017 festival

Film screenings and panel talks are being held across the Boston area as part of the National Center for Jewish Film 's 2017 festival, including discussions featuring Brandeis faculty and events sponsored by university departments. Brandeis Professors Antony Polonsky , Thomas Doherty , Ilan Troen and Shula Reinharz will be featured speakers at the festival, which runs from May 4 to May 21 and includes many local and regional premieres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.