Brandeis faculty featured in National...

Brandeis faculty featured in National Center for Jewish Film's 2017 festival

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Brandeis' News

Film screenings and panel talks are being held across the Boston area as part of the National Center for Jewish Film 's 2017 festival, including discussions featuring Brandeis faculty and events sponsored by university departments. Brandeis Professors Antony Polonsky , Thomas Doherty , Ilan Troen and Shula Reinharz will be featured speakers at the festival, which runs from May 4 to May 21 and includes many local and regional premieres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) 2 hr Land of cotton 4
Living Legend #3456 2 hr No contest 2
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth 5 hr beachstreet 5
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 6 hr Archie Bunker 45
GlassesUSA.com - bad expeirence 10 hr Glasses 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Wed And theyre off 21
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) May 1 Fact 2
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Norfolk County was issued at May 05 at 3:27PM EDT

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC