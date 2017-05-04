Brandeis faculty featured in National Center for Jewish Film's 2017 festival
Film screenings and panel talks are being held across the Boston area as part of the National Center for Jewish Film 's 2017 festival, including discussions featuring Brandeis faculty and events sponsored by university departments. Brandeis Professors Antony Polonsky , Thomas Doherty , Ilan Troen and Shula Reinharz will be featured speakers at the festival, which runs from May 4 to May 21 and includes many local and regional premieres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Land of cotton
|4
|Living Legend #3456
|2 hr
|No contest
|2
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|5 hr
|beachstreet
|5
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|6 hr
|Archie Bunker
|45
|GlassesUSA.com - bad expeirence
|10 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Wed
|And theyre off
|21
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Fact
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC